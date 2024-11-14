Adams 12 families wonder what's next for teachers after mill levy fails in Denver metro area

With mill levy not passing, Adams 12 families wonder what's next for teachers

It's been over a week since residents in Adams and Broomfield counties sealed the fate of two school measures that could have produced big changes for schools and staff across the Adams 12 Five Star School District.

"First of all it was really strange that the bond passed but the mil levy didn't pass," said Heather Delair, a parent of two students in the Adams 12 school district.

On election night, voters approved a $830 million bond measure (5E), which will now be used to improve schools and other facilities across the district. However, a $34.5 million mill levy override proposal (5D) did not gain majority support in that this measure asked for an increase in residents' taxes.

"I think in the current political climate, and this economy, it doesn't surprise me," said Dave Lockley, President of the District Twelve Educator's Association. "Colorado and Adams County particularly have been kind of a tax adverse state."

The measure called for a roughly $20 a month increase for a household over $500,000.

"With that failure, we're kind of back to the drawing board," said Lockley.

Lockley says in the last five years, especially following the pandemic, the district put a lot of its investment into personnel.

"In social-emotional specialists, counselors, in tutors, [and] in interventionists to help bridge kind of the gaps and kind of the inconsistencies with education that has happened, and unfortunately a lot of those dollars are now disappearing," said Lockley.

Yet, as the district continues to see declining enrollment over the years, they are also seeing less and less support from the state, in addition to already being one of the lowest-funded districts in the Denver metro area.

"A good chunk of the mil levy was actually going to be to sustain some of those programs," said Lockley. "So, we're going to be in kind of a tough season of making tough choices of how do we meet the needs and evolving needs of our students."

Delair, whose children benefit from having access to social-emotional support staff says she cannot imagine losing those kinds of positions.

"There's a lot of kids that need that," said Delair. "That it would be a complete disservice to them."

Losing this source of funding for teaching staff could also mean the district may have to make adjustments like increasing class sizes in the future in an effort to cut personnel costs.

"It's going to take longer for educators to be able to meet those kiddos' needs," said Lockley. "Every day that a kid is not getting what they need it just means they fall further and further behind."

Parents like Delair are worried about what it could mean for retaining teachers if surrounding districts have more competitive salaries.

"That we're not going to have good teachers," said Delair. "It's scary that none of the teachers are going to want to stick here and it's not going to benefit our kids."

Lockley says while the district will continue to push voters to help keep schools funded, he says it is also a reminder to keep pushing state leaders to prioritize funding education.

"Until we stop talking about moving the same money around and start investing in what it actually costs to do the work, nothing is going to really change in that environment," said Lockley.

"The community shouldn't even be asked to, it's the state of Colorado that [should pay] for it," said Lockley.