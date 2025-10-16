U.S. military strikes another boat in Caribbean — and there are survivors, official says

The U.S. military struck another boat in the Caribbean Sea on Thursday, and there were survivors aboard the vessel, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News.

Thursday's strike marks the sixth known boat attack in the area since last month — and the first known attack with survivors. On Friday, President Trump said the strike was against a drug-carrying submarine.

A Navy helicopter transported the survivors from the semi-submersible and transported them to a Navy ship, a source familiar with matter confirmed to CBS News on Friday. The number of passengers and survivors is unclear.

Reuters was first to report on the strike.

At least 27 people have been killed in the prior five boat strikes in the waters off Venezuela, according to figures released by the administration.

In some cases, Mr. Trump has posted videos of the strikes to Truth Social and alleged the boats were carrying drugs, describing the deceased as "narcotraffickers." The administration has justified the strikes by arguing the U.S. is in a "non-international armed conflict" with drug cartels.

"When they're loaded up with drugs, they're fair game, and every one of those ships were," the president told reporters Wednesday.

Some lawmakers have pushed back on the strikes, arguing the administration needs to get permission from Congress to attack drug cartels and hasn't provided sufficient evidence that the boats are carrying narcotics.

The attacks are taking place amid a wider military buildup in the Caribbean, as the administration pressures the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, accusing him of working with drug cartels.

The U.S. has deployed eight warships, fighter jets and 10,000 U.S. forces to the region. And on Wednesday, American B-52 bombers flew about 150 miles north of the coast of Venezuela, CBS News previously reported.

Mr. Trump also confirmed Wednesday that he had authorized covert CIA action in Venezuela, citing drugs and migration.

"I think Venezuela is feeling heat," the president said during an Oval Office event.

Maduro has denied connections to drug trafficking and accused the Trump administration of seeking regime change. Earlier this week, he said he's ready to declare a state of emergency over American "aggression," and granted himself additional powers in case the U.S. "dares to attack our homeland."