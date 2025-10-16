U.S. flew B-52 bombers off the coast of Venezuela

The U.S. military flew three B-52 bombers on missions near the coast of Venezuela on Wednesday, according to a Global Strike Command spokesperson and a U.S. official, as the Trump administration continues to exert pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's government.

Tracking data on the site Flightradar24 shows the planes circled in the Caribbean Sea on Wednesday, flying about 150 miles north of Venezuela. The data was first reported by ABC News.

The B-52 is a long-range bomber capable of carrying conventional or nuclear weapons, according to the Air Force. It was used extensively in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The mission follows a monthslong uptick in military activity in the waters off Venezuela. President Trump has deployed eight warships, a nuclear-powered submarine and fighter jets to the area. In sum, about 10,000 U.S. forces are built up in the Caribbean region, either on ships or in Puerto Rico, CBS News learned Wednesday.

The military has also carried out airstrikes on at least five alleged drug-carrying boats near Venezuela since last month. And on Wednesday, Mr. Trump acknowledged that he has authorized covert CIA operations in the South American country.

This is a developing story and will be updated.