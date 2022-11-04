Watch CBS News
Mile High Tree returns to Denver for its fourth year

The Mile High Tree is returning for its fourth year. 

The 110-foot tall immersive holiday fixture is set to come to Denver from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31 and will be open from 5p.m. to 10 p.m.

It consists of 60,000 LED lights and is known as the largest installation in North America. The Mile High Tree was created by ILMEX Illumination, a globally decorative lighting production company located in Spain.

The event is free to the public and will be located at the Civic Center Park. 

The showing will be presented by XCEL Energy & Xfinity.

