Mile High Holiday Mart uplifts local women while supporting small business

The Mile High Holiday Mart celebrated its 44th anniversary by opening for a weekend of holiday shopping this year. The annual event, which takes place on the campus of DU, brings in more than 130 vendors that offer a wide range of gift options for those looking to buy Christmas gifts.

"It is a Denver tradition," said Caryne Mesquita, chair of Mile High Holiday Mart.

The event, which benefits the Junior League of Denver, lasts three days and offers attendees access to new and local small businesses.

"Over half are brand new to the show and most are local to Colorado," Mesquita said.

Mesquita said it is never too early to shop for holiday gifts, especially when they are the type of gifts people cannot easily just order off of mainstream online platforms.

"A lot of these are hand-made arts, crafts and jewelry," Mesquita said.

Kenneth Shead and his family were among those who paid to have a booth at the annual mart. "Two Sistah's Eat's" is a local company that sells flavored corn puffs.

"These are excellent for the holidays, Christmas gifts or any gifts or just sitting back and watching the movie and snacking," Shead said.

The best part of the event is when both vendors and visitors learn they are helping uplift women in the metro area through their participation.

Proceeds from ticket sales and vendor applications go toward Junior League of Denver.

"When you shop here you are shopping local, supporting local businesses, and also helping us make an impact in Denver," Mesquita said. "This supports our mission. We train women to become civic leaders and impactful community volunteers. Our focus here in Denver is to disrupt the cycle of systemic poverty."

Veterans, staff and students at DU and those who donate unwrapped toys to the Together For Colorado Toy Drive are granted free access to the event. CBS News Colorado is a proud partner of the Mile High Holiday Mart.

"That is the main thing and the reason we are here, so it can help out the community in any way we can," Shead said. "Also, so we can sell our caramel puffs."