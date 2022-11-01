New jewelry trend is coming to Mile High Holiday Mart

The Junior League of Denver will be hosting dozens of vendors at this year's Mile High Holiday Mart. Most of them are from Colorado, and many are women-owned businesses.

One such business is Original Hardware owned by Carried Shafer of Littleton. This year, she's featuring a new trend at the holiday mart – permanent jewelry.

"You can kind of think of it as the modern-day friendship bracelet," Shafer told CBS News Colorado.

Original Hardware offers a variety of delicate 14 karat gold chains that can be welded around wrists or ankles, permanent bracelets or anklets for customers. Megyn Rodgers was excited to get such a bracelet of her own.

"I've seen it in different ads and magazines," said Rodgers. "I like the idea of not having a clasp on it. I think it looks really elegant."

Shafer says she sees lots of friends getting the jewelry together. Whether as friendship bracelets, gifts for bridal parties, or something special shared between loved ones.

"I do think I am going to bring my mom down [to the store]," Rodgers said. "Have her come in and we'll get one done together as well."

To get one done is quite simple – pick the style of chain, Shafer or one of her employees measures the right fit – not too tight, not too loose -- and a quick zap of the welding tool seals it. It's pain-free and fast!

"The only thing you feel is joy," said Shafer.

Shafer explained the chains are all thin enough that they can be broken in case of an emergency. And, if a customer needs it adjusted, that's an easy fix at her store.

"I already love it," said Rodgers of her new permanent jewelry. "It feels great."

Permanent jewelry is just one of the handcrafted pieces that Original Hardware will have at the Mile High Holiday Mart. The Junior League of Denver's Mile High Holiday Mart runs Friday, November 4 - Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Gates Field House on the University of Denver campus.