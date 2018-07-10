Dillon Thomas is an award-winning general assignment reporter/MMJ for CBS4 in Denver. He is a proud Latino, and a native Coloradan with family roots from Pueblo to northern Colorado. When not shooting and editing his own stories, he can be found filling in on the CBS4 and CBS News Colorado anchor desk.

He has a passion for finding hidden stories, helping others through storytelling and breaking local news. He has also found a love for covering Colorado's performing arts.

Growing up in Aurora, Dillon began his journalism career at Smoky Hill High School. Before he enrolled at Colorado State University in Fort Collins he shadowed CBS4 anchor Jim Benemann. It was then that he decided broadcast news was for him.

Dillon interned at CBS4 in college and later graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism and technical communications, with a minor in political science.

After college, Dillon worked in Fayetteville, Arkansas for two years. He reported several weeknights, and anchored the weekend evening newscasts.

Dillon returned to Denver to join the CBS4 team in October of 2016.

While some of Dillon's favorite interviews are those of everyday Coloradans, he has had the honor to interview big names including Presidents Trump, Obama and W. Bush. He also served as a social media blogger, covering the NBA's Denver Nuggets, during the 2013-2014 season. Dillon's coverage of international headlines has also been featured on shows like Dr. Phil, Nancy Grace, the CBS Evening News and the Discovery Channel UK.

In 2021 Dillon envisioned, shot, wrote, edited and hosted a documentary entitled "SCARRED: Lessons from the Cameron Peak Fire." The 30 minute show took a deep dive into Colorado's largest wildfire on record, and how its lasting impacts will outlive the fire itself for decades to come.

RELATED: See The Whole CBS News Colorado Team

In 2019 he received his first nod from the Heartland Emmy chapter for his coverage of convicted murderers in Colorado using virtual reality to experience the outside modern-world. In 2021 Dillon received an Emmy nomination in the category of "Video Journalist," recognizing his daily work as a multifaceted solo-journalist.

During his free time, Dillon can be found playing basketball, watching the NBA, visiting with family and friends or scanning through social media. He has a passion for traveling, and is well-along in a mission to see the Denver Nuggets play in every NBA arena.

Just The Facts

• Position: Reporter/MMJ, Fill-In Anchor

• Year hired: 2016

• Alma Mater: Colorado State University, Fort Collins

• Why I am journalist: It allows me to meet so many people, and see many places, while not being confined to a cubical!

• Role models: My parents

• Dream job: This! Reporting for CBS4 Denver! Or, a Dateline correspondent

• Job you would never attempt: Reptile handler, because I am not fond of snakes!

• Hidden talent: Tasteful sarcasm

• Hometown: Raised in Aurora, but currently living in Northern Colorado!

• Hobbies: Spending time with friends, reading, supporting the arts at the DCPA, long walks, exploring RMNP, traveling, playing basketball and watching NBA basketball!

• Favorite food: Grandma's green chili, Grandmother's banana pudding or my Mom's baked beans!

• Number of siblings: Two older sisters, and their husbands

• Favorite sports team: Denver Nuggets

• What one word best describes CBS4: Dedicated

• Least favorite household chore: Cleaning the shower

• Favorite word: "Yay!" or "Huh?"

• Favorite noise: Genuine laughter

• Least favorite noise: Loud chewing/swallowing

• Favorite music: Everything! Rock, rap, classic, gospel and country

• What keeps you in Colorado? Family

• What's the biggest risk you've taken? Following blind intuition and moving to Arkansas for a job without visiting before. (So glad I did!)

Send an email to Dillon Thomas by selecting his name from the pulldown menu below: