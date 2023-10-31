Mile High Holiday Mart offering 50% new vendors this year

The Junior League of Denver's Mile High Holiday Mart is a sign the holiday shopping season has kicked off. This is the 44th year the Junior League has hosted the shopping event, featuring more than 100 merchants displaying a wide variety of merchandise. A group of Junior League volunteers reads every application to ensure there is a well-rounded show.

"We like to bring back those fan Favorite Staples, but actually have 50-percent new merchants this year, so we're excited to welcome some new vendors into our doors," said Claire Juneau, President of the Junior League of Denver.

CBS

Shoppers can expect a wide selection of local and regional vendors, many of them small businesses.

"We have hats by Parker Thomas over here. He will personalize them with branding. He's a fan favorite at the show, for sure," Juneau said of one of the samples she brought to CBS News Colorado at 9.

Public shopping hours are Friday, November 10, 2023: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday, November 11, 2023: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Sunday, November 12, 2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

"If you want to beat the crowds for $40 you can buy a VIP shopping ticket. This will get you in the door on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the really exciting thing, this year, is we actually have the opportunity to win a diamond from Gnat Jewelry Atelier," Juneau explained.

Mile High Holiday Mart (credit Junior League of Denver)

Regular tickets to the Mile High Holiday Mart are $10. That money goes to support the work of the Junior League of Denver.

"The Junior League's mission is to train women to be impactful volunteers in the Denver community. We are currently working to disrupt the cycle of systemic poverty for women and families in Denver," Juneau said.

LINK: For Tickets to the Junior League of Denver's Mile High Holiday Mart

Free admission will be granted to anyone who brings an unwrapped toy for CBS Colorado's Together for Colorado Toy Drive which benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, veterans and their families, or University of Denver id holders.