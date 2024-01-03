Mild temps make away for snow to end the week across Colorado

Colorado weather: One more mild day before the first snow of 2024 moves in

More sunshine and mild weather are in store for Wednesday as high temperatures climb into the upper 40s. Enjoy the upper 40s because by Thursday clouds build, and cold temperatures move in with snow likely Thursday night into early Friday.

Enjoy the upper 40s because by Thursday clouds build, and cold temperatures move in with snow likely Thursday night into early Friday.

An upper-level low will travel inland from California, helping to pull in some cooler air and snow. Snow will fall in southern Colorado first, before traveling north by the evening hours. This doesn't look like a big snowmaker, bringing a trace to 1" for the Denver metro, Front Range, with more of the accumulation happening in Southern Colorado.

Several Winter Weather Advisories are in place for parts of the San Juans and Sangre de Cristo mountains from Wednesday night through Thursday night. CBS

10" of snow could fall for the Southwest Mountains.

The Friday morning commute could be slick with snow falling into the early morning hours. Early morning fog and patchy freezing drizzle could also develop for the northeast plains. Temperatures on Friday will remain cold, only reaching the upper 30s.

Several snow chances follow Thursdays, with the next best chance at more widespread accumulation happening Sunday into Monday. While the track of that storm system is still a way out, Monday is currently a possible First Alert Weather Day.







