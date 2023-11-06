Mild start to the week, First Alert Weather Day arrives Wednesday in Colorado

Colorado weather: A couple more warm days before rain/snow moves in

Sunday afternoon temperatures in Denver broke records, reaching an afternoon high of 78 degrees.

The mild and warmer-than-average trend continues to begin the work week as highs on Monday and Tuesday will climb into the low 70s under plenty of sunshine.

By mid-week a weather system moves in, arriving by late Tuesday, shifting our weather pattern away for warm and dry.

An upper-level trough and combined cold front pass through Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing potentially heavy snow to the high country, with a rain/snow mix into the Denver metro and Front Range. CBS

Tuesday night into Wednesday an upper-level trough, and combined cold front pass through bringing potentially heavy snow to the high country, with a rain/snow mix into the Denver metro, Front Range area. This rain/snow mix will linger throughout the day on Wednesday, before clearing out midday Thursday.

High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will only warm into the mid to upper 40s, but temperatures return to seasonable by Friday afternoon.