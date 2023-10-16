Alex Lehnert grew up in Greeley, Colorado, but moved away after college and is now very excited about being home and working in the First Alert Weather Center.

"This Colorado girl is finally back!" she said on her first day at work at CBS News Colorado in 2023.

After graduating from the University of Colorado with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism, Alex started walking down the path toward her dream.



Alex Lehnert on Facebook | on Instagram

She kicked off her career in Casper, Wyoming (KTWO-TV) where she worked as a reporter, anchor, producer, editor, weather forecaster -- you name it. From Wyoming, she moved to Fresno, California (KMPH-TV) where she worked as a weather forecaster and reporter. After spending a few years in sunny and warm California, Alex made the move to the bold north of Minnesota, where she worked at KMSP-TV in Minneapolis as a Weekend Meteorologist for five years.



RELATED: See The Whole CBS News Colorado Team

While in Minneapolis, Alex attended Mississippi State University, receiving her Certificate in Broadcast Meteorology.

Minnesota is also where she met her husband, where her first son was born, and where her love of the water really grew. (It is the "land of 10,000 lakes" after all.)

When she's not forecasting, Alex loves to spend time with her family. She loves to get out and about with her son, including hitting the slopes in the winter. Her family is also quite passionate about pickleball. ("Family holiday tournaments can get quite heated!" she said.)

Just The Facts

Position: First Alert Meteorologist

Year Hired: 2023

Alma mater: University of Colorado -- Sko Buffs!

Most memorable interview: Billy Bob Thornton

Role model: My momma

Dream job: This one.

Job you would never attempt: Beekeeper

Star sign: Leo

First TV appearance: An interview at my college graduation

What are you listening to? Louis Armstrong, Chet Baker, Old Dominion

Hometown: Greeley

Hobbies: When I'm in the right frame of mind, I consider myself an excellent organizer. Also, painting while sipping on a glass of wine and listening to jazz music. And anything with my son.

Favorite food: Baguette and butter… but it must be good butter. Preferably with crystalized salt on top.

Number of siblings: 3

Number of pets: One. An oversized Yorkie named Finley

Favorite sports team: The Broncos, the Buffs, and the Vikings (by marriage)

Favorite author: Paulo Coelho

Favorite vacation spot: Sint Maarten for the beaches and the memories, Italy for the wine and the countryside.

Least favorite household chore: Taking out the diaper pail.

Favorite word: Quintessential

Favorite noise: My son's laugh

Least favorite noise: My dog's nails on the garage floor

What keeps you in Colorado? Family! And it doesn't hurt that it's gorgeous here.

What's the biggest risk you've taken? Leaving one internship in college for another potential internship at a television station. I think it worked out.



Send an email to Alex Lehnert by selecting her name from the pulldown menu below: