Watch CBS News
Local News

Mild start to the holiday weekend

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

It will be a gorgeous start to the weekend with daytime high temperatures in the 50s. We will see increasing clouds throughout the day and dry conditions in the metro area. 

co-today-highs.png
CBS

Snow returns to the mountains late in the day Saturday. We could see 3 to 6 inches of snow in the mountains by Monday, with more than a foot of snow possible south of I-70.

gfs-state-snow.png
CBS

We have a Winter Weather Advisory and A Winter Storm Warning in effect from 5 p.m. today to 11 p.m. Sunday. Travel could be very difficult with reduced visibility and slick conditions. 

winter-alerts.png
CBS

On Sunday, daytime high temperatures drop back into the 40s for the metro area. We have a chance to see a rain/snow mix late in the day with no accumulation expected. 

extended-am.png
CBS

On Monday morning for the MLK Day Marade at City Park conditions will be dry and cool with temperatures in the 30s. 

day-3.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanandrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on January 14, 2023 / 10:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.