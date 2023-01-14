Mild start to the holiday weekend

It will be a gorgeous start to the weekend with daytime high temperatures in the 50s. We will see increasing clouds throughout the day and dry conditions in the metro area.

CBS

Snow returns to the mountains late in the day Saturday. We could see 3 to 6 inches of snow in the mountains by Monday, with more than a foot of snow possible south of I-70.

CBS

We have a Winter Weather Advisory and A Winter Storm Warning in effect from 5 p.m. today to 11 p.m. Sunday. Travel could be very difficult with reduced visibility and slick conditions.

CBS

On Sunday, daytime high temperatures drop back into the 40s for the metro area. We have a chance to see a rain/snow mix late in the day with no accumulation expected.

CBS

On Monday morning for the MLK Day Marade at City Park conditions will be dry and cool with temperatures in the 30s.

CBS