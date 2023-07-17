Mike Johnston sworn in as Denver's 46th mayor, shares his "dream" for Mile High City

Mike Johnston was sworn in as the new mayor in Denver on Monday morning. The Mile High City's 46th mayor struck an optimistic tone and spoke about what he says is his dream of Denver.



CBS

The Ellie Caulkins Opera House downtown was packed for the municipal inauguration, and the crowd included a who's who of dignitaries in local politics. That included former mayors Federico Peña, Wellington Webb and John Hickenlooper. The crowd gave Johnston a standing ovation before Johnston spoke, causing Johnston to joke that he hadn't even done anything yet.

CBS

But he plans to do a lot. And he expects a lot of help from those who call Denver home. For the city to succeed, he says, every Denverite has to take an oath to dream, serve and deliver.

He says his dream is a city where everyone who works can afford to live, where every neighborhood is safe and where the bonds of democracy are strong.

"The essense of democracy is that it calls on our ability to do something that feels unnatural. To love those who are different from us. To believe in them, to work with them, to sacrifice for them, to deliver for them. That is our dream of Denver. That is our promise to our people, that is our pledge to each other. That is how we put our arms around those stuck in a cycle of hurt and it is how we pull this city back into a cycle of hope. It is how we dream, serve and deliver Denver as America's best city.

"Now let's get to work."

The inaugural festivities will continue Monday night with a Denver Vibes festival at Union Station that will include local bands, artists and food trucks.

Johnston inherits a number of serious issues facing the Mile High City, everything from a migrant crisis to a drug crisis. Denver's homeless population also continues to grow and numbers at approximately 5,000 people.

Johnston says he wants to identify lots around the city where tiny home villages can be set up and people can receive special services that help them acquire enough finances for affordable housing.

Soon-to-be-former Mayor Michael Hancock led the city for 12 years before term limits forced him to step aside. Hancock and Johnston exchanged a handshake and hug onstage as Monday's transition of power took place.

New members of the Denver City Council and other city leadership positions were also sworn into office as part of the 2023 Denver Municipal Inauguration.