Migrants search for work after arriving in Colorado

Hundreds of migrants have arrived in Colorado over the past few months, with dozens arriving in Denver and the surrounding metro area. Those from Venezuela are no different, searching for a chance at work.

"It is a little difficult. It's hard. But something always comes through. Not much, but there are jobs. Thank God," one man said translated from Spanish.

The sign along Colfax Avenue indicates it as a day labor pick-up spot. They have come to this state mostly by bus often hearing the pay is better in Colorado. The circumstances vary depending on the person after crossing the border.

Another migrant said, "In Texas, they gave us help to get here to Colorado."

Emergency shelters have been created by the City of Denver to provide the new arrivals with a place to sleep.

Sometimes without work permits or protected immigration status, they try to find work to send money back home.

Jordan Garcia, the program Director of the American Friends Service Committee, says they are trying to help.

"Meet people who have opportunities for them, a lot of them have family members who can help them, they can reach out to find a place to land," said Garcia.

"More than anything," one migrant told CBS News Colorado, "We come for our family to fight for our dreams. To support our family that is in Venezuela right now due to the crisis that is happening there."

The City of Aurora released a statement that it "embraces its culturally rich and diverse community by maximizing resources, but, the resources are not limitless."