Michelin star hunt extends to all of Colorado; mountain towns eye opportunity for recognition

Restaurants across Colorado are now eligible for one of the most prestigious honors in the culinary world.

The Michelin Guide announced it will expand coverage to the entire state of Colorado for its upcoming 2026 selection. It opens the door for restaurants far beyond a handful of cities and resort towns to earn Michelin stars.

Previously, the guide only evaluated restaurants in places that included Denver, Boulder, Aspen, Snowmass Village, Vail and Beaver Creek Resort when Michelin first launched its Colorado guide in 2023. Communities can pay to have restaurants be considered. Now, the state is footing the bill, so all of Colorado has the chance for the recognition.

State leaders say expanding the guide could help highlight restaurants in communities across Colorado.

"I'm so excited that restaurants across our entire state now have the opportunity to gain recognition in the famed Michelin Guide," said Jared Polis in a statement announcing the expansion. The governor said the move will, "shine a spotlight on more communities and strengthen the entire restaurant industry."

The expansion was made possible through a partnership with the Colorado Tourism Office, which hopes the recognition will draw more culinary tourism across the state.

That possibility has chefs in mountain towns paying attention.

At The Carlin in Breckenridge, leaders say simply being considered is meaningful.

"Even the thought of winning an accolade like that is a huge point of pride," said Sydney Nelson, regional vice president of operations for Destination Hospitality.

Nelson believes Michelin inspectors may discover restaurants in smaller communities visitors already travel to, or ones they hadn't considered before.

"Michelin's based on places they're supposed to drive to anyway," Nelson said. "The journey up the hill will show there are places up here well worth the drive."

Chef Josiah Gordon says the possibility of Michelin recognition could push mountain restaurants to raise their standards.

"Mountain town environments, 85 (percent) of your customers are first timers," Gordon said. "Having places willing to put their foot down and say we're going to do excellence in everything we do really elevates the ball game."

Gordon said his priority will always be a good work-life balance for his employees and coworkers, but that won't stop them from trying to create a memorable dining experience for customers.

Restaurants like Soupcon in Crested Butte also see the potential for recognition to reshape how people view mountain communities. Instead of wildflowers or mountain bike trails, it could be Michelin star rated restaurants drawing in tourists.

"For the first time ever, the draw is a restaurant, not ... skiing," said John Leonardi, chef and owner of Soupcon.

Leonardi works hard to elevate his historic mountain restaurant to something worthy of global recognition. He said a Michelin star could bring global attention to restaurants that have always deserved the honor, but were passed over. It's not just the restaurants who gain the extra attention, it's also the towns they are operating in.

Still, folks CBS Colorado spoke with in the restaurant business said stars are not the ultimate goal.

"For us, the highest reward is the opinions of the people," Nelson said. "We want to have something that's accessible to everyone."

Michelin inspectors are already visiting restaurants around Colorado. The next statewide guide (which could include restaurants from communities across the state) is expected to be announced later this year.