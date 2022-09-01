Broncos place Michael Ojemudia and Greg Dulcich on IR, both expected to return in after Week 4

A Few More Minutes With Former Broncos Lineman Mark Schlereth

A Few More Minutes With Former Broncos Lineman Mark Schlereth

A Few More Minutes With Former Broncos Lineman Mark Schlereth

The Denver Broncos placed cornerback Michael Ojemudia and rookie Greg Dulcich on the NFL injured reserve list on Wednesday.

Michael Ojemudia of the Denver Broncos plays during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High on Aug. 13, 2022. AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Both players will only have to miss the first month of the season.

"They will 100% be available for Week 5," Broncos General Manager George Paton said.

Dulcich, a tight end, has a hamstring injury.

"He's going to help us win a lot of football games this year. He'll be ready after those four games are up. In the meantime, he'll be training. ... We look forward to getting him back," Paton said.

Ojemudia has an elbow injury.