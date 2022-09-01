Watch CBS News
Broncos place Michael Ojemudia and Greg Dulcich on IR, both expected to return in after Week 4

The Denver Broncos placed cornerback Michael Ojemudia and rookie Greg Dulcich on the NFL injured reserve list on Wednesday.

Both players will only have to miss the first month of the season.

"They will 100% be available for Week 5," Broncos General Manager George Paton said.

Dulcich, a tight end, has a hamstring injury.

"He's going to help us win a lot of football games this year. He'll be ready after those four games are up. In the meantime, he'll be training. ... We look forward to getting him back," Paton said.

Ojemudia has an elbow injury.

