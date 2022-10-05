Amid mental health crisis Tennyson Center for Children provides continuum of care

Tennyson Center for Children is a leader in the treatment of children and families who've suffered trauma. They run an accredited, therapeutic K-12 school and day treatment program. In-home and community programs in 17 Colorado counties and in 3,000 homes. Their focus is on prevention and therapy to strengthen families with children ages 0 to 17. Last year, 98-percent of families stayed together and 44-percent saw improved trauma symptoms.

"The Tennyson Center has been working with children and families who have been impacted by abuse, neglect, and other traumatic experiences for 117 years. We really like to think about our services as addressing the continuum of care," said Dr. Loreen Gulli, DSE,LCSW, Chief Program Officer at Tennyson Center for Children.

Tennyson Center for Children

Tennyson Center for Children just added a new national program called Child First, in which supports parents of newborns to age 5 to create a stable, healthy environment for their children. They also have a program which pairs families with a volunteer family to act as sort of a mentor. There are also a variety of outpatient, and intensive services based on the needs of the family or child.

"As you may be aware, there is a rising concern with mental health issues within the country, especially with young children. And organizations like Tennyson Center are continually struggling to meet the need of our children and families," Gulli explained.

Every person who buys a ticket to Mile High Country Q & Brew will be directly helping the families that Tennyson Center serves.

"Mile High Q & Brew is essentially a fun night out, with good food, and good music. We are also known for introducing the next big country star and this year we're featuring Adam Doleac," Gulli told CBS News Colorado.

CBS

This year Mile High Country Q & Brew will be featuring HESHER BBQ, Good Stuff! food truck, and Dapper Doughnuts. There will also been specialty cocktails, red carpet photos, a whiskey pull, live and silent auctions, and for the first time ever, a mechanical bull.

LINK: Ticket for Mile High County Q & Brew

Mile High Country Q & Brew is Friday, October 7, 2022, at Mile High Station. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the concert starts at 8:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $35, and there is an all-inclusive ticket which is $145.