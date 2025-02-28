Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver health officials address possible exposure to meningitis after student at elementary school dies

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Student at Denver elementary school dies
Student at Denver elementary school dies 00:21

A student at Denver's Lincoln Elementary School has died and the health department is addressing possible exposure to meningitis.

In a letter, the city's health department says the following:

"At this time, we do not believe there is an ongoing risk of exposure to students or staff. Additionally, there is no action families need to take, such as prophylactic (preventative) treatment, to protect their students."

Lincoln Elementary School is located in the West Washington Park neighborhood.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.