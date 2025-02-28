Denver health officials address possible exposure to meningitis after student at elementary school dies
A student at Denver's Lincoln Elementary School has died and the health department is addressing possible exposure to meningitis.
In a letter, the city's health department says the following:
"At this time, we do not believe there is an ongoing risk of exposure to students or staff. Additionally, there is no action families need to take, such as prophylactic (preventative) treatment, to protect their students."
Lincoln Elementary School is located in the West Washington Park neighborhood.