Memorial service planned for Colorado advocate in fight against cancer, R.J. Ours

A memorial service will take place in Denver on Wednesday for a man who spent over two decades advocating for Coloradans suffering from cancer.

Ronald "R.J." Ours passed away on March 31 at the age of 66. He has served the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) since 2004, most recently as the Colorado Government Relations Director.

In a press release, ACS CAN said Ours worked to build a team of volunteers, expand access to biomarker testing, oppose policies supported by the tobacco industry, and expand Medicaid in Colorado.

American Cancer Society

"I am very saddened at the loss of R.J. Ours, a dear friend, a pillar of our community, and a fierce advocate for Coloradans impacted by cancer," said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera. "R.J dedicated his career to passionately pursuing legislative action to provide awareness, early detection, diagnosis, and treatment. His work saved thousands of lives and will endure long into the future. My heart goes out to R.J's family during this difficult time."

The organization says that Ours worked tirelessly to ensure cancer survivors' voices were heard by lawmakers and that his efforts helped save thousands of lives.

"R.J.'s passing is a tremendous loss for all of us at ACS CAN," said Lisa Lacasse, ACS CAN President. "R.J. brought compassion, integrity, and kindness into every relationship and every piece of work he touched. His contributions strengthened our organization, but even more importantly, his presence strengthened us. My heart is with his family, loved ones, and all those who worked closely with him for nearly two decades with ACS CAN in Colorado."

A memorial service will be held on April 8 at the Feldman Mortuary Chapel in Denver beginning at 10 a.m. The mortuary will also livestream the service on its YouTube Channel.

His family asked that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his honor be made to ACS CAN or St. Jude's.