CBS4's Mekialaya White Honored As One Of 14 'African Americans Who Make a Difference' By Denver Urban Spectrum

DENVER (CBS4) - Each year during Black History Month, the publication Denver Urban Spectrum selects 14 people for its "African Americans Who Make a Difference" list. This year, CBS4's Mekialaya White was honored as one of the nominees.

(credit: CBS)

The award is presented to Coloradans who "are making a difference in the lives of others." White was selected because she has written and produced several news stories highlighting African Americans in Colorado, and "has been a voice for the voiceless."





That includes a story about a pulmonary specialist at National Jewish Health, the celebration of Kwanzaa in the age of COVID, a story last year about football player who overcame adversity as a kid from Denver's Montbello neighborhood and a feature on a Denver performing artist who uses dance to transform lives.

(credit: CBS)

"I get to illuminate the stories of communities all across Denver and help spark change," White told Denver Urban Spectrum.

The AAWMAD virtual award ceremony is on the evening of Feb. 24. The other people selected for the award are as follows: Amanda Gordon, A'Sauni McClure, Barry Overson, Benilda "Benny" Samuels, Brandon Bruce, Chad J. Nash, Chartashia Miller, DeBorah A. Powell, Denise Burgess, Elerie Archer, Kamau Martinez a.k.a. DJ KTone, Dr. Marjorie B. Lee Lewis, Nikki Swarn.

SECTION: Elevating Black Voices