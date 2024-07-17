Watch CBS News
Local News

Meet Crush, a rare orange lobster who now calls Denver home

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A rare orange lobster, who goes by the name Crush, as in Orange Crush, is making his home at the Denver Aquarium. This after he almost ended up on someone's dinner plate!

orange-lobster-63vo-transfer-frame-465.jpg
Crush is a rare orange lobster who is making his home at the Denver Aquarium. CBS

Crush has had an interesting journey. He was delivered to a Red Lobster restaurant in Pueblo in a shipment of live lobsters. Kendra Kastendieck, the general manager of the restaurant, said one of her employees discovered the lobster.

"He knew something was very special about it right off the bat," said Kastendieck.  

The team decided to name him Crush in honor of their favorite football team, the Denver Broncos, known for their Orange Crush Defense, the 3-4 defense during the late 1970s and early 1980s. 

orange-lobster-63vo-transfer-frame-692.jpg
Crush is a rare orange lobster CBS

Kastendieck said typically the lobsters they sell are very dark brown with mottled spots, so opening a box with a bright orange lobster was a shock. 

"Myself and many of my team are born and raised Denver Broncos fans so when we were thinking of a name Orange Crush came right to mind," said Kastendieck.

The crew at the restaurant did some research and found that only one out of every 30 million lobsters is orange. That's even rarer than blue lobsters which are about one in two million. 

orange-lobster-63vo-transfer-frame-1427.jpg
CBS

Red Lobster reached out to the Denver Aquarium who were thrilled to give Crush a new home. He will be on display at the aquarium after he is fully acclimated and completes a 30-day quarantine. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.