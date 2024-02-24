Watch CBS News
Medina Alert issued for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run accident near Kipling Street

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident that happened near Kipling Street and W. 23rd Avenue in Lakewood.

Authorities are searching for a black 2014 Chevy Camaro that has heavy front-end damage with Colorado plates that read "DWBP87."

Lakewood Police Department

Lakewood police say on Friday evening around 7:24 p.m., a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in the area of W. 23rd Avenue and Kipling Street. The vehicle was last seen traveling west on W. 23rd Avenue.

Police also say that the vehicle is missing a driver's side headlight and sustained damage to the windshield. 

Anyone with additional information, has seen or knows the whereabouts of the vehicle to contact Lakewood PD at 303-987-7300. 

