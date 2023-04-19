Medina Alert canceled in deadly hit & run in Fort Collins, police search for other vehicles

A Medina Alert that was issued in a deadly hit-and-run with a pedestrian in Fort Collins for a dark-colored Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck 2004-2012 has been canceled. Now investigators are trying to determine how many other vehicles may have struck the pedestrian and want to speak to those drivers.

The owner of the dark-colored Chevy truck contacted police and officers were able to speak with that driver and locate that vehicle. As a result, the Medina Alert was canceled.

According to Fort Collins police, officers responded to a call for the crash in the 900 block of E Mulberry Street just before 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, the victim was found and pronounced dead. Lanes were closed between Riverside Avenue and Lemay Avenue for around five hours before the crash was cleared just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police believe another involved vehicle may be a red Chevy pickup truck. Investigators are also looking for information about a semi truck that may have been stopped in the 900-block of East Mulberry Street between 11:00 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information can call Officer Dave Kaes at 970-416 2229.