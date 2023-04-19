Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Mulberry Street in Fort Collins; investigators search for two vehicles

A man was killed while walking after likely being hit by two vehicles on E Mulberry Street in Fort Collins late on Tuesday night. A Medina Alert was activated by Colorado Bureau of Investigation, as investigators continue a search for the vehicles and suspects.

According to the Fort Collins Police press release, officers responded to a call for the crash in the 900 block of E Mulberry Street just before 11:45 p.m. When they were on scene, the victim was found and pronounced dead. Lanes were closed between Riverside Avenue and Lemay Avenue for around five hours before the crash was cleared just after 5:30 a.m.

Crash investigators believe the victim was hit by two vehicles that never stopped or reported anything to police. Investigators believe one of those vehicles is a dark-colored Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck 2004-2012. This truck could have damage to the front, and the Medina Alert was activated for it.

"Members of the CRASH Team will work diligently and utilize all available investigatory resources available to them to locate the vehicles that were involved in this collision," said Sergeant Mike Avrech in the press release, who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.

Anyone with information can call Officer Dave Kaes at 970-416 2229.