Mean Girls musical cast prepares for visit to Denver, demonstrates popular dance from show

For one week only, the cast of Mean Girls the musical will be playing at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The musical will take the stage at the Buell Theatre starting Feb. 25.

Mean Girls the musical at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. DCPA

Katie Yoemans and Kabir Ghandi are two of the talented performers who are on tour with the production. Before they arrived in Denver for their stay they met up with CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas at the Mathnasium in Fort Collins.

The show also plays into the idea of "mathletes," much like the original film from 2004, setting up the Mathnasium as the perfect place to meet up with Thomas.

"We are so happy to be playing these really fun characters in a super high energy beloved show," Yoemans said.

"The biggest addition from the original movie to our musical is the great dancing and singing. It does a good job at giving you what you love but giving it that big Broadway feel," Ghandi said.

Katie Yoemans and Kabir Ghandi show CBS News Colorado reporter Dillon Thomas some dance moves from Mean Girls the musical. CBS

Both Ghandi and Yoemans joined the musical tour in November of 2024 and have already toured to places like Mexico, and Alaska and from coast to coast of the lower 48 states.

However, they did not have much time to learn every step of the show before being put on stage.

"Learning on the road was definitely a new challenge," Yoemans said.

"I think we learned the whole show within a week," Ghandi said.

The duo gave Thomas a crash course lesson on how to do one of the popular dances from the production, which you can see by watching the video attached to this report.

Both Ghandi and Yoemans said the show is a great time for people of all generations.

"It is a good time for the family, it is a good laugh," Ghandi said.

Mean Girls the musical DCPA

Tickets to Mean Girls at the Denver Center at the DCPA are available online.

