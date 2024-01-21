Meals on Wheels program will continue under new leadership, thanks to funding from Adams County

Meals on Wheels program will continue under new leadership, thanks to county funding

A Meals on Wheels program will continue to serve hundreds of older adults in Adams County. As CBS News Colorado previously reported, the program, which is run by the nonprofit Senior Hub, had shut down on Dec. 31 due to a lack of funding.

But now, Adams County is giving the Meals on Wheels program $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funds set aside for food security, along with $80,000 in community grants.

However, the money and responsibility to run the program, is going to Volunteers of America, not Senior Hub.

"I would go and forget that I had something on the stove," said Meals on Wheels client Arlene Kapron.

The 83-year-old says safety is the reason she doesn't cook anymore.

"I don't have good balance and when I drop something it takes a lot for me to pick it up so I don't fall again," said Kapron.

But thanks to the Senior Hub's Meals on Wheels program, she's still had five fresh meals a week, since 2020. Along with five weekly visits from volunteers turned friends.

"There was a lady coming on Thursday and she said 'well I'll call you and sometime, we can go for coffee.' They were very nice," said Kapron.

But last month, Kapron was told those visits would stop.

"I was very upset, very upset because I said 'now what are we gonna do?'" said Kapron.

The Senior Hub says it ran out of $1.7 million in ARPA funds from Adams County.

"We fed too many people than we can afford," said Franklin Ramirez, executive director of The Senior Hub.

It meant 550 older adults would be left hungry in 2024.

"There are some seniors that that's the only thing they get a day and they don't get any visitors and don't have family here and I felt bad for 'em," said Kapron.

But this month, the county stepped in with a solution. Additional funding and new leadership for the program.

"They've decided that Volunteers of America would be a better partner in getting those meals out," said Ramirez.

Senior Hub will no longer be involved, but it shared its volunteer information with VOA.

"We're sad, but we're happy that our seniors are being served still," said Ramirez.

VOA will keep the same client list, and deliver five days worth of food once a week. They officially took over the program on Jan. 2.

"They said they got some funding but I don't know how long it's gonna last but I appreciate however long it will last," said Kapron.

Adams County says its goal is to ensure the older adults receiving service continue to have meals on the table, with no lapse in service.

The near $600,000 in funding should last Meals on Wheels until May, when the county hopes to find a permanent solution. The county says it's looking for a nonprofit who can be financially stable and held accountable.

As for Senior Hub, its board of directors will meet on Monday to decide what's next for the organization.

The organization was helping Volunteers of America with the transition, but its last delivery happened Wednesday, and the food pantry closed on Friday.