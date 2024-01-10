Meals on Wheels program in Colorado's Adams County to continue with more funding, partnership with Volunteers of America

It was out of a need for daily meals, that Adams County resident Kayla Leigh first met Letta Cartlidge, a Meals on Wheels Volunteer through the county's Senior Hub.

"Letta's been awesome,' said Leigh. "She's definitely Wonder Woman."

In the last six months since Leigh joined the program, that need has transformed into a special bond between the two women.

"I wake up in the morning and I just can't wait to come and bring joy, because it's joy that comes to me," said Cartlidge.

"To lose them, it's like you're losing your family and the whole family," said Leigh. "It's not just one family member."

That was the risk a few weeks ago, when the Senior Hub, which operates the Meals on Wheels program in Adams County announced it had run out of funds and would end services to roughly 550 clients like Leigh.

"When this [un]folded, I reached out to [Leigh] immediately and have done everything that I can to fill in some gaps here in the meantime," said Cartlidge.

Cartlidge not only continued to check in Leigh as questions remained about whether the program would continue, but she also took the initiative in stocking up her fridge and cabinets with food, and even performed tasks around Leigh's trailer. Cartlidge says it's her way of making sure Leigh can continue to stand on her two feet even if Meals on Wheels ended.

"It is an extension of who I am," said Cartlidge. "I can't wait to come back the next day and start the next project."

"You don't want anyone to know that you're hurting like that, so you keep the smile on your face," said Leigh.

Now, there is some temporary relief for people like Leigh, following the Adams County the Board of Commissioners study session on Tuesday. The board has agreed to has step in with more funding to keep the Meals of Wheels program going.

"Trying to make sure that we have continuity so that these seniors are getting their visits from their volunteers as well as the meals," said Emma Pinter, Chair for the county board.

The board decided to allow the county's established partnership with Volunteers of America Colored and Senior Hub to continue the Meals on Wheels service for the Senior Hub's client list until May 1.

This is made possible through existing funds, including up to $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated back in 2023 for food security support,.

"That 'll be 500,000 for the catering kitchen with Volunteers of America to prepare the meals," said Pinter.

Pinter says while Volunteers of America (VOA) Colorado will be preparing the meals, volunteers from that organizations as well as the Senior Hub will continue to help with deliveries while the program continues.

"This buys us some time. This allows us to send out an RFP, work with [The Denver Regional Council of Governments] and Area Agency on Aging to make sure that we have a plan in place for meal delivery to continue," said Pinter.

In May, the county expects to submit bids for a nonprofit who will be able to continue operating the program.

"We are watching this very closely. You should continue to get your meals," said Pinter.

When CBS Colorado told Leigh her Meals on Wheels services would continue, she cried with relief.

"Oh that is huge. Oh my god, everybody is going to be helped. Oh god. Oh my god. Thank you God," she said. "It gives me hope because now I have meals coming."

However, she says she is also relieved seniors like her will continue to feel joy, and a little less lonely day-to-day thanks to the ongoing compassion and friendships they gain from the program's volunteers.

"Just the greatest people," said Leigh. "You'd have bad days, and they would come and check on you and make sure you were alright. It means so much."

"I just am so grateful. I'm so grateful," said Cartlidge.

While the Meals on Wheels program will continue for now, The Senior Hub's Executive Director, Franklin Ramirez, tells CBS Colorado it does not move the needle in terms of helping Senior Hub itself remain in operation, as none of the approved funding will go to them.



"If the Senior Hub doesn't exist anymore, then Volunteers of America is going to take that heavy lift and I don't think they're ready for it. Some of our volunteers might end up going to Volunteers of America, but I can't sit there and say for sure," said Ramirez. "So, we're going to sit there for as long as we can and do the best that we can with VOA and Adams County."

A county spokesperson tells CBS Colorado it is a possibility Senior Hub could cease to exist, as this extension of the Meals on Wheels program continues, which is why the county continues to call on the public to help volunteer with deliveries by emailing areaagencyonaging@drcog.org or call 303.480.6700 to learn more.