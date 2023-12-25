Meals on Wheels hub in Adams County to shut down, could leave hundreds of older Coloradans hungry

While families around Colorado gather around the table for Christmas dinner, hundreds of older adults will soon find themselves without food on their tables, as a food delivery service they've come to rely on will soon close down.

A lack of funding is forcing a long-running Meals on Wheels program out of Adams County to shut down on Dec. 31. Now the 550 older adults who rely on those meals will be left hanging.

"For every day that we're not serving food, a senior goes hungry," said Franklin Ramirez, Executive Director of The Senior Hub, which serves seniors through a Meals on Wheels program and a food pantry.

At last delivery, volunteers brought the seniors Christmas presents, but also bad news. A total of $1.7 million of American Rescue Plan funds have recently run out, and The Hub won't get more county money until July.

"The money from Adams County is and has run out and so we are looking for a diversification of funding," said Ramirez.

Senior Hub is searching for foundations to sponsor the program, fundraising online, and asking Adams County for short-term funding. But until they find it, the meal deliveries will stop.

"I spoke with one person for a good 20 minutes and she goes 'Where am I gonna eat? How am I gonna eat?'" said Ramirez.

Meals on Wheels volunteer Letta Cartlidge says she provides more than just meals to the older adults she helps.

"For many of them that could be the only interaction they would have on a day-to-day basis," said Cartlidge.

She was gutted when she learned those visits would come to an end.

"You learn to hug and have connection, and it's sad, it's really sad to know that some of these people you maybe won't see again. It's important that we reestablish this program," said Cartlidge.

Senior Hub will still try to deliver food from their pantry to those most in need as they search for critical funding.

"If we had a little bit more time, we can sit there and make miracles happen, but we're hoping for one," said Ramirez.

The seniors aren't going without meals this Christmas. Pre-packaged meals have already been delivered to last through Dec. 31, but after that, they'll have to look elsewhere until funding is secured.