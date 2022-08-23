CBS

Olivia Young joined the CBS News Colorado team in August 2022, and is ecstatic to be back in her home state! She grew up in Castle Rock and graduated from Douglas County High School.

Before coming to Denver, Olivia was a reporter and anchor for KVAL/KMTR in Eugene, Oregon, where she covered stories including the devastating Holiday Farm Fire, the 2020 Olympic Trials, and the WOW hall mass shooting.

Olivia learned the news business from some of the country's top journalists, interning at NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Dateline NBC, and NBC Los Angeles, where she worked with legendary political reporter Conan Nolan.

Olivia graduated from Chapman University in May 2020, where she studied broadcast journalism and peace studies, and was an active member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. While at Chapman, Olivia produced and reported a Murrow award-winning investigative report with a Colorado connection. "Secrets of Shambhala" uncovered allegations of sexual harassment on a Chapman travel course to Colorado's the Shambhala Mountain Center, and led to the course's cancellation.

In her free time, Olivia loves to explore Colorado's many mountain towns, try new restaurants, and travel. She studied abroad in Cannes, France for a semester and is fluent (ish) in French. Olivia is excited to get to know the community, so don't hesitate to reach out with story ideas, or connect over social media.

Just The Facts

Position: Reporter/Multimedia Journalist

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist Position: 2022

2022 Alma Mater: Chapman University

Chapman University Why I'm a journalist: To connect people, hold those in power accountable, and tell meaningful stories!

To connect people, hold those in power accountable, and tell meaningful stories! Most memorable interview: Resilient survivors of the 2020 Holiday Farm Fire. Many of those people lost everything they had, but their positivity and commitment to rebuilding is inspiring.

Resilient survivors of the 2020 Holiday Farm Fire. Many of those people lost everything they had, but their positivity and commitment to rebuilding is inspiring. Star sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Hidden talent: Speed eating (I'm the reigning Hotdog Eating champ at my old station)

Speed eating (I'm the reigning Hotdog Eating champ at my old station) Hometown: Castle Rock

Castle Rock Hobbies: Cooking, running, travelling, watching scary movies, and meeting interesting people

Cooking, running, travelling, watching scary movies, and meeting interesting people Favorite food: Brie

Brie Favorite musician : Doja Cat

: Doja Cat Favorite sports team : Broncos and Oregon Ducks!

: Broncos and Oregon Ducks! Favorite vacation spot : Anywhere in Greece

: Anywhere in Greece What one word best describes CBS News Colorado : Truth-seeking

: Truth-seeking Favorite noise : The ocean

: The ocean Least favorite noise : My alarm clock

: My alarm clock What keeps you in Colorado? The sunshine, the mountains, and the people!

