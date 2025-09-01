Annual meadow closures go into place in Rocky Mountain National Park

Annual meadow closures have gone into place in Rocky Mountain National Park. The closures are in advance of the fall mating season of elk, also known as the elk rut.

File photo of a bull elk with his harem (group or herd of female elk) in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado, near Estes Park during the annual rut. The rut is the mating season, which generally lasts from mid-September to mid-October. Rebecca Harding / Getty Images



Meadow closures are in place from 5 p.m. until 10 a.m. They will remain in effect through the end of October. They are in effect in the following locations:

- Horseshoe Park

- Upper Beaver Meadows

- Moraine Park

- Harbison Meadow

- Holzwarth Meadow

The closures include some fishing areas that require foot traffic through meadow areas.

Park officials reminded visitors to give wildlife plenty of room. For the safety of the elk and the visitors, visitors should stay back at least 75 feet.