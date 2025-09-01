Watch CBS News
Local News

Annual meadow closures go into place in Rocky Mountain National Park

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Annual meadow closures go into place in Rocky Mountain National Park
Annual meadow closures go into place in Rocky Mountain National Park 00:26

Annual meadow closures have gone into place in Rocky Mountain National Park. The closures are in advance of the fall mating season of elk, also known as the elk rut.

Elk in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado
File photo of a bull elk with his harem (group or herd of female elk) in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado, near Estes Park during the annual rut. The rut is the mating season, which generally lasts from mid-September to mid-October. Rebecca Harding / Getty Images

 
Meadow closures are in place from 5 p.m. until 10 a.m. They will remain in effect through the end of October. They are in effect in the following locations:

- Horseshoe Park
- Upper Beaver Meadows
- Moraine Park
- Harbison Meadow
- Holzwarth Meadow

The closures include some fishing areas that require foot traffic through meadow areas.

Park officials reminded visitors to give wildlife plenty of room. For the safety of the elk and the visitors, visitors should stay back at least 75 feet.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue