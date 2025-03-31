Colorado art show honors Selena 30 years after her death

Monday marks 30 years since singer and songwriter Selena Quintanilla was shot and killed in Corpus Christi, Texas. Her killer was denied parole last week.

Fans, including a couple in Colorado, continue to remember the "Queen of Tejano" through her music and special events hosted by the Chicano Humanities & Art Council.

First Friday will be celebrated on April 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the CHAC Gallery at 40 West. That's at 7060 W. 16th Ave. in Lakewood. Attendees can expect an art show, a Selena-inspired tattoo flash, a lookalike contest, and a performance by Aztec dancers.

American singer Selena rides in a carriage during a performance at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo at the Houston Astrodome, Houston, Texas, February 26, 1995. The performance was her last before her murder the following month. / Getty Images

On April 5, you can check out a closing celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the same location that will also include a car show, a food truck, and a karaoke contest.

The Selena Quintanilla Art Show and Community Celebration: Still Dreaming of You was founded 10 years ago by Rob and Tammy Yancey.

"Selena has broken down a lot of cultural divides, and she's also brought together different generations. She's just as popular today as she was 30 years ago, so she's been kind of a unifier," said Rob Yancey.

Celebrate the life of Selena during an art show and celebration in Lakewood. CHAC

Selena was only 23 years old when she was shot by the president of her fan club outside of a hotel on March 31, 1995.

The Grammy award winner has sold millions of albums around the world and is considered one of the top Latino artists of all time. Her life was quickly made into a 1997 movie starring Jennifer Lopez as the singer.