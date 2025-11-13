Watch CBS News
Driver in suspected road rage shooting on Colorado's Highway 285 arrested

A Jefferson County man is under arrest and suspected in an apparent road rage shooting in the Colorado foothills on Tuesday. It happened on Highway 285 near the intersection with Settlers Drive.  

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Matthew Impellitteri was arrested on a charge of attempted murder at his home, which is located close to where the crime took place.

The sheriff's office says Impellitteri, 56, shot at another vehicle from the vehicle he was driving. The passenger in that other car was shot in the head and was listed in critical condition at the hospital.

The arrest came after investigators found evidence at Impellitteri's home.

The victim's identity has not been released.

