What's the difference for the Broncos this season? Marvin Mims says Denver Broncos "want to dominate opponents"

The Denver Broncos are a relatively young team with a starting quarterback who's only in his second year, and yet they're playing like a team of polished veterans.

They've been down in each of their past nine games and come back to win every single one of them. No NFL team has ever done that before.

"We have a group of guys that just pull it through at the end, and it's been huge for us," said wide receiver and returner Marvin Mims on Xfinity Monday Live.

Marvin Mims Jr. of the Denver Broncos reacts after returning a punt against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on Nov. 16, 2025. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Mims said the comebacks have all occurred in different ways. During overtime against the Commanders in Maryland Sunday night — Denver's first overtime game this season — "the offense had to put points on the board and we ended up doing it," Mims said.

The ability to execute in late-game situations again and again should help the Broncos when the postseason arrives. Mims says his team's level of commitment will, too, assuming they secure a spot.

"Look at our preparation," he said. "We were one of the only teams going six days in a row in training camp. And then playing a preseason game, getting an off day two days after a preseason game. It just kind of comes from our mentality and our physicality and just how we go out there and want to dominate our opponents."

Mims says after a long stretch of not making the playoffs, last year gave the Broncos "a taste of it." And now they want more.

"And I think the coolest thing for us is, two weeks after (the playoff loss), guys like Quinn Meinerz, Alex Singleton — captains, leaders — they're back in the weight room preparing for next season," he said.

Now at 10-2 and solidly leading the AFC West, the goal of a better playoff showing than last year's opening round loss to the Bills in Buffalo seems realistic.

"We could possibly get a first-round bye, possibly not," Mims said. "But I'm ready for whatever comes. If we get a playoff game in Denver, that would be amazing."

A playoff game at Mile High will happen if the Broncos keep stacking up wins. And the key to that, Mims says, is remaining focused on the next opponent and not thinking too much about the big picture.

"We just get so caught up in the week-to-week, and we get in the routine, and we kind of do the same practice schedule every week," Mims said. "We just get so caught up into that and our next opponent that, at the end of the day, we're just playing ball. I think that's the right way to go about it."

In this case, the next opponent is AFC West rival, the Oakland Raiders. The team travels to Nevada for a Sunday afternoon matchup after having defeated Las Vegas in a tight 10-7 win at home in Week 10. Mims couldn't play in that one because he was in concussion protocol, but he expects this one will also be a "competitive, hard-fought game."

"You look at divisional games — especially in this division the past three years since I've been here — they've all been close," said Mims. "It's really hard to blow out a divisional opponent."

"The Raiders really want to beat the Broncos," he continued. "And the other way, the Broncos really want to beat the Raiders."