Marmot climbs into truck's frame in Colorado, rides from Lake City to Broomfield

A marmot took an unexpected trip across Colorado this week after it climbed into the frame of a truck.

The marmot wound up traveling more than 250 miles, from Lake City in Hinsdale County to Broomfield in the northwestern part of the Denver metro area.

City of Broomfield

Officials from the Broomfield Police Department described the animal as friendly, but said it took several hours of effort to get the animal out of the truck. Officers from their animal services division finally used a catch pole to get the animal out.

The marmot was then transported to the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center where it will be assessed before being returned home.

"Poor guy, one minute he's in Lake City and the next he's in Broomfield!" Broomfield police wrote in a post on Facebook.

City of Broomfield

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says they have had many reports over the years of yellow-bellied marmots stowing away in vehicles parked at high elevations and winding up in towns at lower elevations.

