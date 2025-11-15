Boulder County wildlife rehabilitation center treats record high number of patients

A wildlife rehabilitation center in Boulder County has set a record for patients this year. They've cared for more animals in 2025 than in any other year in their 43-year history.

"I really do feel that every little being has their own place in this world," said Mysti Tatro, the community relations manager at Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

Her passion for her work is evident through the squirrel sweater and acorn earrings she was wearing.

"I feel that humans have a bit of a duty to care for the animals that we've impacted so badly in some cases," said Tatro.

She's worked at Greenwood for seven years. During that time, their mission to provide care to wildlife for release back into their natural habitats has grown tremendously.

"We're seeing more animals that come in contact with humans because of urbanization," said Tatro. "We're kind of expanding into their home territories, so we're going to be in contact with them more, and we're going to find those injured animals."

Greenwood has just calmed down after its busiest season in its nearly 45 years of existence, with more than 5,000 wildlife patients in 2025.

"We are at 5,141, so to give you an idea of how monumental that is for us, last year we took in 4,300 patients," said Mysti, who quoted a number from November 12th. "So, it's quite the jump."

Tatro says the center continues to expand to create more room for more patients, but they can't expand quickly enough and have had to establish an at-home program where licensed staff take animals home to help with capacity constraints.

Michelle Johnson is one of those caretakers. She's dedicated an incredible amount of time to rehabilitating squirrels from her home.

"I ended up with between summer and fall, about 50 squirrels," said Johnson. "When you are at home, it is you 24/7, they eat four to five times a day at regular intervals."

Johnson does this all while working a full-time job and knows firsthand how great their need is for more resources and volunteers.

"There aren't enough of us, I know that," said Johnson. "To be able to have a group of people who are willing to take care of them at home, it enables Greenwood to save more animals. And from what I've been told, it really was a lifesaver this year."

And while there are opportunities for people to live more harmoniously with these animals, Greenwood is focused on making sure as many as possible get a second chance.

"I think everybody deserves a chance," said Johnson.

