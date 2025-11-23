Marjorie Taylor Greene refutes reports that she's considering running for president

Washington — GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia refuted reports that she's planning to run for president on Sunday, days after she announced plans to leave Congress amid a break with President Trump.

"I'm not running for President and never said I wanted to and have only laughed about it when anyone would mention it," Greene said in a post on X.

Greene announced Friday that she will resign from Congress in January, expressing frustration with her party while pointing to her dramatic break with Mr. Trump, who pulled his support from Greene a week earlier. Her latest comments denying a presidential bid came in response to an article from Time, which reported that the Georgia Republican has considered running for president in the 2028 cycle. Greene previously pushed back on reporting from NOTUS that she was telling people she wants to run for president as well.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, attends a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol, on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images

"Running for President requires traveling all over the country, begging for donations all day everyday to raise hundreds of millions of dollars, arguing political talking points everyday to the point of exhaustion, destroying your health and having no personal life in order to attempt to get enough votes to become President all to go to work into a system that refuses to fix any of America's problems," Greene said Sunday. "The fact that I'd have to go through all that but would be totally blocked from truly fixing anything is exactly why I would never do it."

Greene said she is "not motivated by power and titles," while arguing that the "Political Industrial Complex has destroyed our country and will never allow someone like me or you to rise to power and actually solve the crises that plague all of us."

The Georgia Republican's split with the president, and surprise announcement that she plans to leave Congress, came after she'd grown increasingly vocal in recent months about her opposition to how Republican leaders in Congress are handling health care, affordability and the government shutdown. Meanwhile, she remained stalwart in her support for releasing the Epstein files, even as Republicans faced pressure to capitulate.

For Greene, a reliable ally of Mr. Trump who made a name for herself since coming to Congress in 2021 as a conservative rabble rouser, the break with her party marked a significant and uncharacteristic turn, sparking speculation that she could be setting herself up for a presidential bid.