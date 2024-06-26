Mariposa Properties in Denver issues warning to residents about use of fireworks: "You don't know if they are fireworks or guns"

Mariposa Properties in Denver issues warning to residents about use of fireworks

As Colorado approaches the Fourth of July, a Denver development has issued a stern message to its residents about fireworks.

Warnings have been issued to residents of Mariposa Properties, a complex consisting of five buildings with a mix of public, market-rate, and affordable housing totaling 376 units in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

According to the distributed warning, anyone caught lighting fireworks on the property is in violation of their lease and faces automatic eviction.

"They literally scare me. I don't like to be around fireworks," said resident Linda Casados. "You don't know if they are fireworks or guns."

Last year on the Fourth of July, fireworks were set off in the street at 10th Avenue and Navajo Street, raising concerns that they might land on balconies or roofs and cause fires.

"The balconies and that, it's very, you have to be safe. And the dogs are scared of the fireworks," added resident Janice Apodaca.

"They should go downtown and watch the fireworks. That's the best way. Be safe," she said.

"It's too much. I think all the rules that they have going on in here are a little crazy," commented resident Dawn Aguirre. "I've seen a lot of people get evicted out of here for little reasons."

"I know that people are not going to listen but still you know there's no need to get all extra with it," said her daughter Ania Raymond.

In an emailed statement, Mariposa Properties described the message as a friendly reminder that fireworks are strictly prohibited anywhere on the property.

The statement cited potential fire hazards, disturbances to neighbors, pets, young children, and residents with sensitivities to loud noises or who may be veterans.

"This aligns with both our lease agreement, which grants us the authority to regulate activities for resident safety, and Denver city and county regulations which prohibit fireworks use," the statement read.

However, in Colorado, prohibited fireworks are those that explode or leave the ground. Sparklers or poppers, while not allowed at Mariposa, do not fall under the state's prohibited list.

"I couldn't see harassing a little kid with a sparkler, I mean that's joy and happiness," said Johnny Thorn.