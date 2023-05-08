Marine veteran in Douglas County receiving free wheelchair-accessible home

As the cost of living continues to increase in many parts of the Denver metro area, it's getting more difficult for some Coloradans to find their forever home, even more so sometimes when that home must be wheelchair accessible.

Soon, a Marine veteran in Douglas County will be able to end his search thanks to the generosity of several organizations.

"This is just a dream come true," said Cpl. Ryan Garza.

CBS

For many years now, sacrifice has been a constant theme in Garza's life, starting with his enlistment into the U.S. Marine Corps.

"I was in for four and a half years, and I did four tours in Helmand province, Afghanistan," Garza said.

For Garza, it's a time that brought as much adversity as adventure. Most notably on Oct. 3, 2011, when his vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device or "IED."

Courtesy

"It blew up directly under me," he said. "I broke eight bones, dislocated 13 and then shattered my foot and ankle into powder."

Garza spent 13 months in the hospital, and eventually needed to amputate his leg two years after the accident. While he's come a long way, it's a challenge he's still overcoming today.

"It was very hard, and it took me years of a lot of pain and just I was very angry for a long time," Garza said. "Once I started giving life a try, that's when things started working out and getting better for me."

Soon, life will also get a little easier for Garza. On Monday, he celebrated the groundbreaking of his new home in Sterling Ranch, along with Helping a Hero, Bass Pro Shops and Lennar Homes.

It'll not only be free but also wheelchair accessible, which is a living situation he's never been able to afford.

CBS

"It means everything to me," Garza said. "It's something I always wanted but just never thought it was possible."

For Garza, it's not just a blessing but a chance for a fresh start.

He's recently written a book, inspired by his story and the death of a close friend, which includes themes of finding a path from guilt to forgiveness. He hopes the book, along with future public speaking engagements, will help inspire hope in veterans like him.

"Quitting is not an option," he said. "Times are going to get tough, but they'll always get better."

Lennar expects Garza's home to be complete and move-in-ready by October.