Marine charged with sexual exploitation of children bonds out of Colorado jail; investigators think there are more victims

A U.S. Marine arrested at a Marine Corps base in California was recently extradited to Colorado, where he's now charged with multiple counts related to sexual exploitation of children. He has since bonded out of jail, but investigators believe there are more victims.

Justin Ryder Simmons, 19, was arrested in June at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego and extradited to Arapahoe County. He was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on June 27.

An arrest warrant was issued, and he's now charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child - induce/entice, possession of child sexual exploitation material, and two counts of internet sexual exploitation of a child; all felonies, court records show.

Justin Ryder Simmons Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

He bonded out of the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond on June 29 and was formally charged on July 3.

It's not clear how many people Simmons is accused of victimizing, but the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office believes there are more victims out there, and it's urging them to come forward to law enforcement. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force says Simmons used the Snapchat username of "simmonsj6842" and phone number 970-308-5998 to contact the alleged victims.

Contact information for Simmons' attorney could not be located and the law firm's website was down for maintenance. A voicemail seeking comment was left at the phone number listed by investigators.

Simmons' rank and current standing with the U.S. Marine Corps following his arrest weren't clear, and the Marine Corps didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Tuesday evening. He's due back in Arapahoe County Court on Aug. 5