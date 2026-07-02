Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says federal resources helping combat multiple wildfires across the state

On Thursday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis spoke to the community in Pueblo, announcing that federal resources are now available as firefighters continue working to contain multiple wildfires across the state.

Currently, the Aspen Acres Fire in southern Colorado is the largest wildfire burning in Colorado. The fire has already covered 50,186 acres and destroyed more than 50 homes and at least 100 structures. Polis says the fast-moving wildfire and critical fire conditions pose a significant threat to surrounding communities, and he has asked for federal support to help protect them.

"I issued an emergency declaration Monday morning for Aspen Acres. We knew that we needed to bring every resource to bear," said Polis.

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"We put in additional orders of personnel, which would include 17 hand crews, 100 engines, 6 dozers, 15 water tenders," Jake Livingston, Incident Commander from Alaska Management Team 1, said.

Custer County Sheriff Rich Smith says the federal assistance is "The biggest resource our nation can throw at a fire, and they're here today."

Polis said they've also secured a federal fire management assistant grant that will cover 75% of the state's eligible firefighting costs. State emergency funds are also being used to cover the cost of firefighting efforts.

"Colorado was moved to number one as priorities for the entire western United States," said Mike Morgan, Director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control. "Where we are right now, as resources are becoming more and more thin across Colorado and west, we're going to start competing for resources, and that's not a place we want to be."

The state is also working to provide resources to first responders for continued containment efforts, Polis says.

He visited the Town of Beulah on Tuesday to see the conditions for himself. Polis says it's still too early to know when families who have been evacuated will be able to return.

"I joined Sheriff Lucero up past Beulah this morning, really seeing some of that destruction. Homes destroyed, some homes standing near them," Polis said. "Of course, we won't know until after the incident whether those homes have a lot of smoke damage and if, or when, families can return. We've seen that in other fires. I met with and heard from many of the people who don't know if they have a home to return to."

He said it has been heartening to see the Pueblo community come together to support the evacuees with food and supplies. Polis added that the state is working with area sheriffs, incident command, and local organizations and nonprofits to ensure those affected by the fires get the resources they need.

He explained that the number of damaged buildings and homes is likely higher than the current estimate because crews haven't been able to assess structures that may have sustained significant smoke damage. However, firefighters have worked hard to protect the town.

"Beulah and the school are still there and fine," he assured. "We're obviously concerned about any major change of winds or conditions in the future."