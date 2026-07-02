Supplies needed for first responders, residents and pets evacuated from Aspen Acres Fire in southern Colorado

The Aspen Acres Fire has burned more than 50,000 acres since it sparked west of Beulah, Colorado, on Monday, forcing many residents in the area to leave quickly. Meanwhile, firefighters continue efforts to bring the blaze under control in dangerous conditions.

The fast-moving fire necessitated evacuations across multiple areas, including Beulah, Rye, San Isabel, and part of Colorado City. The Pikes Peak Region Humane Society is requesting items to help pets who were evacuated with their families, including donations of:

Sealed food items

Shelf-stable food items

Diapers, commercial and shelf-stable formula, new bottles

Non-clumping cat litter

Donations can be dropped off at the Pueblo County Recreation Center.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says the livestock evacuation centers at Pathfinder Park in Florence and the Pueblo County Fairgrounds have received the donations they need for now.

Resources are available for residents affected by the fire at the Disaster Assistance Center at the Pueblo Academy of Arts, located at 29 Leigh Avenue. The center offers victims assistance, food, behavioral health resources, Red Cross assistance, human services, insurance support, agriculture assistance and more. Pueblo County officials say the center is open to residents of Pueblo and Custer Counties, and proof of residency is required to use the center's resources.

The United Way of Southern Colorado says donations can be dropped off at 510 E. 3rd Street in Pueblo from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. A list of donations is available on their website.

The disaster assistance center is open:

July 2 from 1-5 p.m.

July 3 from 3-7 p.m.

July 4 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Closed July 5

July 6 from 1-5 p.m.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office shared a list of items they're requesting to help crews as they work to bring the fire under control, including:

Bottled water

Gatorade

Powerade

Celsius drinks

Body armor

LMNT electrolyte mixes

Fire Salt electrolyte mixes

Mountain Ops electrolyte mixes

Sunscreen - aerosol or lotion type

Bug repellent spray

Blistex chapstick

Body wipes

They also requested packaged snacks and things that the firefighters can easily take with them that won't spoil. They asked residents not to donate meals made at their homes, as they will likely spoil before first responders can have them.

Requested snacks include:

Munchies Doritos jalapeno cheese sandwich crackers

RITZ peanut butter and cheese sandwich crackers variety pack

Goldfish cheddar cheese crackers

Rice Crispies Treats original chewy marshmallow squares

Wonderful Pistachios, no shells roasted and salted nuts

David original salted and roasted jumbo sunflower seeds

Great Value fruit and grain cereal bars

Great Value omega-3 trail mix

Great Value mountain trail mix

Nature Valley chewy fruit and nut

Quaker chewy granola bars, 3 flavor variety pack

Jack Links 100% beef teriyaki beef steaks

Jacks Links original and teriyaki beef jerky

Cheeze-It original cheese crackers, baked snack crackers

Cheeze-It white cheddar baked snack crackers, cheese crackers

Frito-Lay snacks flavor mix

Nabisco 30 multi pack

Welches fruit snacks

Donations can be dropped off at Fremont County Emergency Management, 1901 East Main Street in Cañon City, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. Anyone with more questions or donations can contact the Emergency Management Hotline at (719) 276-7421.