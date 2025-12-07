Man wounded in shooting at Northern Colorado house party

A party in Northern Colorado took a violent turn early Sunday morning when a shooting left one person injured.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the home in the 10100 block of Weld County Road 19 around 12:51 a.m. Deputies reported that a party was taking place at the residence when a shooting occurred. Authorities said a 22-year-old man was wounded but is expected to survive.

Initially, it was believed there were two victims, both of whom were taken to a local hospital for treatment. However, it was determined that the second person was "reacting to the stress of the incident" and was uninjured.

WCSO said deputies have not yet made an arrest, and the shooting remains under investigation. The sheriff's office encouraged anyone in the community with information on the shooting to contact Detective Shagena at (970) 400-5381 or by emailing mshagena@weld.gov.