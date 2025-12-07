Watch CBS News
Local News

Man wounded in shooting at Northern Colorado house party

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

A party in Northern Colorado took a violent turn early Sunday morning when a shooting left one person injured.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the home in the 10100 block of Weld County Road 19 around 12:51 a.m. Deputies reported that a party was taking place at the residence when a shooting occurred. Authorities said a 22-year-old man was wounded but is expected to survive.

Initially, it was believed there were two victims, both of whom were taken to a local hospital for treatment. However, it was determined that the second person was "reacting to the stress of the incident" and was uninjured.

WCSO said deputies have not yet made an arrest, and the shooting remains under investigation. The sheriff's office encouraged anyone in the community with information on the shooting to contact Detective Shagena at (970) 400-5381 or by emailing mshagena@weld.gov.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue