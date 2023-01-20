Man who fell severely ill by Taco Bell repeatedly files lawsuits

A 63-year-old Aurora man, who was hospitalized Sunday after eating take-out food from a Taco Bell, has been involved in dozens of civil cases over the last 30 years, according to a CBS News Colorado investigation.

CBS News Colorado is not identifying the restaurant patron as law enforcement authorities still consider him a victim in the case.

On Sunday, a man went to a Taco Bell restaurant at 16776 East Smoky Hill Road. There, he got into arguments with restaurant employees and other customers after he learned the restaurant's drink machine was not working properly.

Restaurant manager, Lary Swift, said the man "wanted something free" since the restaurant's drink station was not operating.

She said he is a regular patron who has caused previous problems. On one occasion Swift said the man threw a taco at another employee.

She said he ordered three bean burritos and was given a fourth at no cost.

Arapahoe County Sheriffs deputy John Bartmann says about six hours after leaving the restaurant, the man ate his food and "became violently ill" and called 911.

He was transported to an area hospital.

"That hospital said they had a patient who has possibly consumed rat poison in his food from the same restaurant," Bartmann said. "Right now what we're looking at is if the rat poison was actually put into his food at the restaurant. We don't know if it was at this point in time."

Bartmann went on to say the case is categorized as criminal attempt homicide.

CBS News Colorado attempted to contact the man by phone and text this week with no response.

On Thursday, CBS News Colorado visited the man's home in Aurora but nobody answered the door.

A neighbor said the man was pretty unstable and aggressive.

A review of Colorado court actions shows the man has been involved in dozens of legal actions over the last 30 years.

He has been both a plaintiff and defendant in lawsuits over money and has also repeatedly sought protection orders from other people and has also been a defendant in protection order cases.

Swift, the restaurant manager, called the man's case "ridiculous" saying the restaurant had no rat poison on its premises.

Although the case is considered open and active, Bartmann told CBS News Colorado that sheriff investigators also went to the man's home Thursday to re-interview him but were not able to make contact with him.

It's unclear if that lack of communication will impact the investigation.

In a statement, Taco Bell addressed the allegations saying:

"The safety of customers and team members is a priority. The franchisee who owns and operates this location has informed us that they are working with local authorities in their investigation."