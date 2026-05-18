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Man wanted for attempted murder, sexual assault in Colorado arrested in Texas

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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The Federal Bureau of Investigation office in San Antonio says a man wanted for violent offenses in Colorado and Texas has been arrested.

Jesse Lang is wanted by the Denver Police Department in connection with an assault in the 2800 block of N. Elliot Street. According to the DPD, they were called to the area on May 6 due to the report of a stabbing. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

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Hays County Sheriff's Office

An arrest warrant was issued for Lang, who is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree assault-strangulation, sexual assault no consent, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, and second-degree assault.

The FBI said Lang also had a warrant for his arrest out of Edinburg, Texas, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A multi-county manhunt began for Lang, with assistance from the Austin Police Department, Travis County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

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Federal Bureau of Investigation San Antonio

Lang was arrested and booked into the Hays County Jail on May 14 following a traffic stop on I-35 near New Braunfels, Texas. He is now facing charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle out of Travis County. He was issued a $100,000 and a $20,000 cash or surety bond for the charges out of Texas.

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