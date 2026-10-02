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Man sentenced to over 70 years for murder, robbery in Denver

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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A man found guilty of a fatal crime spree in Denver that ended in a pursuit in Nebraska has been sentenced to serve over 70 years in prison.

The Denver District Attorney's Office says Augustine Vega robbed a convenience store on South Colorado Boulevard on March 8, 2025. Two hours later, he fatally shot 35-year-old David Maffet in the 2900-block of South Vine Street.

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CBS

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper later spotted Vega's vehicle near Gothenburg and said Vega led them on a pursuit. Troopers deployed stop sticks, and the vehicle came to a stop in a ditch.

The troopers saw that the female passenger in the vehicle was having a medical emergency, and they pulled Vega and the passenger from the vehicle. Both were reportedly unresponsive, and law enforcement administered Narcan to both of them. However, the passenger did not survive.

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Denver Police Department

In August, Vega was convicted on eight counts, including second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and burglary. He was sentenced to 76 years in prison on Friday.

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