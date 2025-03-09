Police say suspect in fatal shooting in Denver crashes in Nebraska, passenger also dies

Denver police are investigating after a deadly shooting took place Saturday that ended in a police chase and crash in Nebraska.

According to the DPD, the shooting took place in the 2900 block of South Vine Street. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sunday afternoon police announced they had a suspect in custody. They said he and his victim knew each other and the shooting remains under investigation.

Further details were released by the Nebraska State Patrol, who said the suspect was found in Dawson County, Neb.

An NSP trooper spotted the suspect's vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, near Gothenburg around 9:25 a.m. Authorities said when the man refused to stop, the trooper pursued him into the city.

After a 25-minute chase, authorities deployed stop sticks east of Gothenburg, bringing the suspect's SUV to a stop in a ditch along Highway 30. Officials said they called in crisis negotiators when the suspect and his female passenger refused to exit the vehicle.

When troopers said they witnessed the passenger having a medical emergency they approached and removed them both from the SUV. Authorities said both the driver and passenger were unresponsive and were administered Narcan.

The passenger was taken to Gothenburg Health Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. The suspect, Augustine Vega of Colorado Springs, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for treatment. He remains in the hospital at this time.

Officers said they found a firearm inside Vega's vehicle.

The Nebraska State Patrol said they are coordinating with the DPD in the investigation.