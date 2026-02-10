Watch CBS News
Man sentenced to prison for fatal shooting at birthday party in Northern Colorado

Christa Swanson
A man will spend nearly 30 years in prison after shooting a man at his birthday party in Northern Colorado in 2024.

The Weld County District Attorney's Office said Ricardo Velado-Contreras was a party celebrating his birthday at a home in the 2400 block of 11th Avenue in Greeley on Jan. 4.

He reportedly confronted Julian Lozano-Pinon about inappropriate contact with his younger brother. Authorities said Lozano-Pinon denied the allegations, and the argument escalated until Velado-Contreras shot him once in the chest.

ricardo-velado-contreras.png
Weld County District Attorney

Police were called to the scene, and Lozano-Pinon was taken to the Northern Colorado Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Investigators said alcohol and cocaine were consumed at the party and that Velado-Contreras was showing his handgun to others at the party prior to the shooting.

Velado-Contreras pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last week for Lozano-Pinon's death. He has been sentenced to 28 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

