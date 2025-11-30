Man killed in possible Denver road rage shooting; suspect sought

Denver police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting in southwest Denver. One man was killed and police believe the shooting might stem from a road rage incident.

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. on Saturday near West Cornell Avenue and South Winona Court.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital but died hours later. He will be identified at a later time by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.

Now, police are working to identify and locate the suspect in the shooting. Investigators did not release any information about the suspect and are seeking help from people who might know anything about the shooting or suspect.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Denver police or Metro Denver Crimestoppers.