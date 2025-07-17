Man fatally wounded in shooting in Northern Colorado, police looking for more information

Police are investigating a shooting in Northern Colorado that claimed the life of a man Wednesday afternoon.

The Greeley Police Department said officers were called to the scene in the 800 block of 26th Avenue around 12:22 p.m. When they arrived, police found a man suffering from serious injuries. Emergency services took the man to the North Colorado Medical Center, where he died from his wounds.

Authorities said the victim is a 37-year-old man from Greeley, and his name will be released by the Weld County Coroner's Office pending notification of next-of-kin.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Detective Losasso at (970) 351-5446 or collin.losasso@greeleypd.com.