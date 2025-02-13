Man who escaped federal prison in Colorado sentenced to 10 years

A man who escaped custody in a federal prison in Colorado and evaded capture for five years has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Allen Todd May was serving a 20-year sentence for mail fraud connected to a $7 million Ponzi scheme at the time of his escape from the Federal Prison Camp in Englewood in 2018.

Allen Todd May U.S. Marshals Service

While in custody, May ran an oil and gas royalties scheme using an iPhone he bought from a fellow prisoner. He gained over $700,000 by claiming he was entitled to royalties not claimed by the actual owners.

After his escape, May continued the scam, which netted him another $8 million. U.S. Marshals captured May at a home in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. five years later.

Authorities said May pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud, one count of escape, and one count of aggravated identity theft in connection with those activities and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado said May's sentence will be carried out consecutive to the approximately seven years he must serve as part of a sentence imposed in northern Texas.

May was ordered to pay $9,113,375.49 in restitution and forfeit the fraud proceeds and assets he obtained during the scheme. Once his prison sentence is complete, May will serve three years on supervised release.